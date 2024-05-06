In a dramatic Game 7 showdown against the Magic, the Cavaliers orchestrated a remarkable comeback, erasing an 18-point deficit to secure a 106-94 victory and advance to the East Semifinals.

The Cavs’ resurgence began in the second half, particularly in the pivotal third quarter, where they stifled the Magic defensively, holding them to just 15 points. In comparison, Donovan Mitchell spearheaded the offensive charge with 17 points.

Mitchell’s stellar performance was instrumental in the Cavs’ victory, as he finished the game with an impressive stat line of 39 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. Evan Mobley also made significant contributions with 11 points, 16 rebounds, and five blocks.

Key contributions from Caris LeVert off the bench, Max Strus, and Darius Garland propelled the Cavs to victory, showcasing their depth and resilience in high-stakes situations.

Despite a valiant effort from Paolo Banchero, who notched 38 points and 16 rebounds for the Magic, it wasn’t enough to overcome the Cavs’ determined comeback.

The win marked the most significant Game 7 comeback in the play-by-play era, solidifying the Cavs’ place in playoff history and setting the stage for an exciting East Semifinals matchup against Boston.