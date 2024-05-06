Rich Kleiman and David Grutman Host the Boardroom x Coinbase Miami Brunch

Boardroom CEO Rich Kleiman and Groot Hospitality Founder David Grutman joined forces to host the exclusive Boardroom x Coinbase Miami Brunch during F1 weekend. The high-profile event, held at Casadonna, the coastal Italian restaurant from Groot Hospitality and Tao Group Hospitality, attracted a star-studded guest list comprising influential figures from sports, music, entertainment, and business.


DJ and producer Chase B set the ambiance with vibrant beats for the invite-only gathering, which saw luminaries such as Phoenix Suns player and Boardroom Co-Founder Kevin Durant, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in attendance. Other notable guests included Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, and NBA G League player Juan Toscano-Anderson.

The brunch provided a platform for networking and collaboration among industry leaders, with discussions likely spanning a range of topics from entrepreneurship to sports and entertainment. With VIP attendees including influencers, CEOs, athletes, and entertainers, the event underscored the convergence of diverse talents and perspectives within the realm of business and entertainment.

The Boardroom x Coinbase Miami Brunch served as a testament to the power of strategic partnerships and community-building, reaffirming the significance of Miami as a hub for innovation and collaboration across various sectors.

02 Jared Vanderbilt, Chantel Jefferies and Rich Kleiman
Chase B & Speedy Morman
David & Isabela Grutman002
David Grutman & Francis Suarez005
David Grutman, Michael Rubin, Kevin Durant, Rich Kleiman & Will Makris006
Kevin Durant & Patrick Mahomes006
Myles Garrett, Matt Siegel, Joe Burrow, Kevin Durant, Rich Kleiman, Michael Rubin & Will Makris002
Patrick & Brittany Mahomes 011
Rich Kleiman, David Grutman & Kevin Durant004
Ronnie Fieg & Kevin Durant001