Memphis rapper Finesse2Tymes has recently embarked on a weight loss journey at the beginning of this month and he admits that it’s not as easy. as he might’ve expected.

On the first of the month Finesse took to IG to post his commitment to a 21-day fruit and water fast to begin his journey, but confesses that he’s been down this road before.

“This my 4th time starting over,” he wrote in the caption. “But u know how the saying goes , U fall down 9 time get up 10 times. I use to think money solved everthing , Until I got money , Now I’m struggling on mental,physical,spiritual journey , If u have a heart pray for me , I’m at war with myself #Artofwar.”

Advertisement

Check Out Finesse2Tymes on his weight loss journey HERE