Flo Milli isn’t here for people throwing things at her on stage. On the opening night of the Bittersweet tour, she shares with Gunna that fans throwing items at the stage prompted the rising star to leave.


“Bitch, when I fucking catch you, ho,” Milli says as she leaves the stage. “I swear to fucking God.”

Flo Milli and Gunna would address the incident online.

