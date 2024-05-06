Flo Milli isn’t here for people throwing things at her on stage. On the opening night of the Bittersweet tour, she shares with Gunna that fans throwing items at the stage prompted the rising star to leave.
SOMEONE THREW SHIT AT FLO MILLI— pic.twitter.com/UvaHrFdALX— dani ♡ (@INLUVWTHMINAJ) May 5, 2024
“Bitch, when I fucking catch you, ho,” Milli says as she leaves the stage. “I swear to fucking God.”
Flo Milli and Gunna would address the incident online.
but im from mobile so i take everything as a threat lol— FLOSKI✰ (@_FloMilli) May 5, 2024
& for the hoes tryna be funny ..they weren’t throwing shit outta spite ! they wanted me to sign their stuff— FLOSKI✰ (@_FloMilli) May 5, 2024
No disrespect in any form @_FloMilli will be tolerated on tour . family ties 🤞🏾— WUNNA (@1GunnaGunna) May 5, 2024