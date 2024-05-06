WATCH: Flo Milli Leaves the Stage After Fans Throw Items at Her

WATCH: Flo Milli Leaves the Stage After Fans Throw Items at Her

Flo Milli isn’t here for people throwing things at her on stage. On the opening night of the Bittersweet tour, she shares with Gunna that fans throwing items at the stage prompted the rising star to leave.

SOMEONE THREW SHIT AT FLO MILLI— pic.twitter.com/UvaHrFdALX — dani ♡ (@INLUVWTHMINAJ) May 5, 2024

“Bitch, when I fucking catch you, ho,” Milli says as she leaves the stage. “I swear to fucking God.”

Flo Milli and Gunna would address the incident online.

Advertisement

but im from mobile so i take everything as a threat lol — FLOSKI✰ (@_FloMilli) May 5, 2024

& for the hoes tryna be funny ..they weren’t throwing shit outta spite ! they wanted me to sign their stuff — FLOSKI✰ (@_FloMilli) May 5, 2024