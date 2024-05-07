n honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, Art Genesis founder Mashonda Tifrere has curated “I Never Really Knew You …,” a dual exhibit composed of a six-artist group exhibition and a solo exhibit of L.A. based artist Lanise Howard’s newest body of work, “M.U.S.E. Miss. Understood. Sensuality. Economized.”

“I Never Really Knew You …” features works from artists Tonia Calderon, Swoon, Dionne Simpson, Malik Roberts, Amani Lewis (in collaboration with photographer Mazi Smazi), and Calvin Clausell Jr. and has been carefully crafted to reflect the many layers of the ego and serve as a visual journal that offers a story of self-awakening and truth.

Spanning various genres and mediums, “I Never Really Knew You …” invites the viewer into the minds of the artists, highlighting their individual creative processes, growth, vision, and diverse voices. “Our mental, emotional, and physical health are all victims of the lies our ego-selves whisper in our minds,” Tifrere said. “The ego is the master of disguise. But once you witness the ego, you realize that it never really existed. ‘I Never Really Knew You …’ invites the viewer to realize that we are in control of our human story and that the only way to reveal our truths is by removing our masks and the many layers of fear they hide. Each work of art in this exhibition is a testament to the transformative power of self-realization to align us with life’s potential wonders.”

The exhibition will be open from May 15 to June 1 at Praz-Delavallade, located at 6150 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90048. The exhibition’s gallery hours are Wednesday – Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and by appointment.