Authorities are investigating a shooting outside Drake’s home, The Embassy, in Toronto. Authorities confirm Drake is not injured.

According to City News, emergency response teams came to the home around 2 a.m. on Tuesday. A suspected shooter fled the scene in a car. The area has now been closed off by law enforcement.

Law enforcement has not released the identity of the injured man and is not making connections to Drake’s current beef with Kendrick Lamar.

This story is updating.