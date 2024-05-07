Ty Dolla $ign Says ‘Vultures 2’ Can Drop ‘Any Day,’ Will Only Be on YZY App

Ty Dolla $ign is dropping off a Vultures 2 update now that the promised release May 3 release date has come and gone without new music.

Speaking with a Russian YouTube, Ty didn’t deliver a concrete date but said “ASAP.”

“‘Vultures 2’ is on the way,” Ty Dolla Sign said. “It’s coming soon. Any day now. It could be tomorrow.”

But there is a catch, the album will only be on the YZY App. So no Spotify, no Apple Music, no TIDAL.

You can see the details below.

TY DOLLA said, VULTURES 2 could drop “Today, next Friday, any Day” 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/3xaQyA3Xnv — Ye (@ye_world_) May 6, 2024