Kehlani has finally released the official music video for her summer smash, “After Hours.” Shot at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas and directed by Amber Park, the video boasts a special appearance by Cordel “Scatta” Burrell. Notably, Burrell’s iconic “Coolie Dance Rhythm” is sampled in the track, produced by Khris Riddick and Alex Goldblatt. The eagerly anticipated visual adds another layer of vibrancy to the chart-topping anthem, promising fans a captivating visual experience to accompany the infectious beats of “After Hours.”