All you have to do is mention Sweet Chin Music, and WWE icon Shawn Michaels will be right around the corner. Kendrick Lamar mentioned the wrestling finishing move on “Not Like Us,” prompting Michaels to offer his services to the duo to settle the differences.

“Put the wrong label on me, I’ma get ’em dropped/Sweet Chin Music and I won’t pass the aux,” Kendrick Lamar rapped.

“A little Sweet Chin Music goes a long way,” Michaels wrote. “@kendricklamar, you and @Drake are formally invited to #WWENXT to settle this thing. I’m even offering my services to mediate.”

