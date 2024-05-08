Kanye West has seemingly aborted his plan to open a pornography division of his Yeezy brand.

As pointed out by Kurrco on Tuesday (May 7), all posts related to the announcement of Yeezy Porn have now been scrubbed from Ye’s X (formerly Twitter) account and YouTube page.

The news follows a letter from far-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos, who serves as Yeezy’s chief of staff, stating his opposition to the adult-film plans.

Yiannopoulos described the move as dangerous to his “spiritual and physical health,” citing his past homosexuality and addiction struggles.

“I cannot be complicit in the production or dissemination of pornographic films and literature, for moral and religious reasons,” he wrote.

“But also because such material and the kind of people invariably involved in its production represent an imminent danger to my life as a recovering addict and an unacceptable risk to my spiritual and physical health as a former homosexual.”