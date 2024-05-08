SOURCE SPORTS: Brown and White Lead Celtics to Dominant Victory over Cavaliers in Game 1

In a commanding Game 1 performance, the Boston Celtics secured a convincing 120-95 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, fueled by the dynamic duo of Jaylen Brown and Derrick White.

Brown erupted for 32 points, including 15 in a blistering first quarter, showcasing his scoring prowess. Meanwhile, White lit up the scoreboard with 25 points, connecting on seven of his 12 attempts from beyond the arc, making him the only player in this postseason with multiple games of 7+ threes.

“He takes a ton of pride in just growing as a player… every year, every game, every day,” said Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla.

Jayson Tatum added, “Year after year the game’s continued to slow down for him. I see everyday the work that he puts in, on the court and watching film.

Despite the Cavaliers’ efforts, led by Donovan Mitchell’s impressive 33-point performance, the Celtics proved too much to handle. Mitchell’s stellar showing marked his sixth consecutive playoff series opener with 30+ points, joining the ranks of basketball legends Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Wilt Chamberlain.