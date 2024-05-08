Following their first-round sweep, the Oklahoma City Thunder continued their playoff momentum with a resounding 117-95 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1. Led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s near-triple-double performance of 29 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists, the Thunder showcased their strength.

Contributions were widespread, with Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams combining for 37 points, including a crucial 10-point burst from Williams in the fourth quarter. The team’s three-point shooting was exceptional, with 16 made threes from seven different players, including Aaron Wiggins, who contributed three.

Despite efforts from Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic, who combined for 39 points, it wasn’t enough to overcome OKC’s dominance. The loss marked their lowest combined scoring output of the playoffs.

Daniel Gafford shone for OKC with an impressive first-career playoff double-double, tallying 16 points, 11 rebounds, and five blocks.

The Thunder’s victory underscores their resilience and depth, setting a solid tone for the remainder of the series. With a blend of star power and collective effort, OKC aims to continue its playoff success and advance deeper into the postseason.