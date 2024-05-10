Another person has been arrested after trespassing on Drake’s home. This is the third incident at the Toronto mansion in three days.

The incident occurred at 3:30 p.m. local time, where a trespasser got into an altercation with security before police arrived. The trespasser was taken to a hospital for injuries sustained during the event.

Unwelcome visitors continue to visit Drake’s Toronto home, nicknamed The Embassy. According to TMZ, on Wednesday (May 9) a man was placed in police custody after attempting to access the sprawling mansion.

Officers were called to the Bridal Path home after a man was intercepted at the security gate and detained until officers arrived. The man was arrested under the Mental Health Act. Canada Global News reporter Tracy Tong revealed the man stated he was “here to see Drake” before engaging in a scuffle with security.

This incident happened less than 24 hours after a shooting at Drake’s residence. According to The Toronto Sun, the man injured is a 48-year-old security guard. He was struck by bullets while “standing outside the gates in front of the home.”

The shooting occurred at 2:09 a.m., and the injuries were considered life-threatening. The shooting was a drive by. One of the bullets hit in the upper chest. The man was transported to the Sunnybrook Hospital and is listed in serious condition.

After the drive-by shooting, a vehicle was seen leaving the area. Law enforcement is allegedly battling “video quality” issues.

There are no details on whether Drake was home despite being seen in Toronto recently.