Chicago rap icon Chief Keef has released his highly anticipated album Almighty So 2 via his label, 43B, in partnership with BMG and RBC Records. The sequel to his acclaimed 2013 project “Almighty So,” the new album spans 16 tracks and delves deep into Keef’s artistic evolution.

Crafted over two years, Almighty So 2 showcases Keef’s growth as an emcee and producer. With production largely handled by the artist, the album boasts a raw and unfiltered sound, focusing on Keef’s sharp lyricism and dynamic vocal delivery.

The album kicks off with the epic intro “Almighty,” featuring a sample of Carl Orff’s “Carmina Burana.” This sets the tone for the larger-than-life narrative that unfolds. From there, Keef explores a range of sounds and influences, from classic hip-hop samples to modern trap beats, showcasing his versatility and creativity.

Keef enlists a lineup of collaborators to join him on the project, including Sexyy Red, Quavo, G Herbo, Tierra Whack, Lil Gnar, and Ballout. Each adds their unique flair to the album.

Almighty So 2 follows a string of successful releases from Keef, including the acclaimed mixtape “DIRTY NACHOS,” produced in collaboration with Mike-WiLL Made-It. With his latest album, Chief Keef reaffirms his status as one of hip-hop’s most innovative and influential artists, delivering a project that will resonate with fans, old and new.

Almighty So 2 is now available for streaming on all major platforms via 43B / RBC Records.