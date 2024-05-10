Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion takes her audience on an electrifying journey into the world of video games and anime with the music video for her single “BOA.” Complete with vibrant colors, dance choreography, and her Texas attitude, Megan proves once again she’s a contender for the top. With nods to iconic gaming franchises and her signature style on full display, “BOA” shows Megan’s unapologetic confidence and unstoppable talent.

Megan Thee Stallion has once again proven her dominance with hard hitting lyrics. She raps over the commercial sounding pop beat reminding fans that ‘She is hip hop’. “I keep it real, I keep it sexy, calling for backup before they address me,” she raps, alluding to certain rivals who assembled armies to team up against her. She also notes her unmatched ability to keep cool under pressure, calling out those who “Do all of that typing, but never once did I get pressed.” Produced by SixTwentySix, the track, which features a sample from Gwen Stefani pushing the sound into crossover status.

In the theatrical video, Megan goes on a journey into the world of video games and anime. The theme of the video centers around a mysterious game where Megan and her friends must face off against a formidable serpent woman. Drawing inspiration from iconic video game franchises like Mortal Kombat, Tekken, and Street Fighter, Megan showcases her love for the virtual world while asserting her revolutionary spirit.

Directed by Daniel Iglesias Jr., the cinematography of “BOA” is visually stunning, with dark and eerie tones highlighted by bursts of vibrant pink and blue. Megan’s presence on screen, coupled with flawless choreography and barely-there fashions creates an experience for viewers. The yin yang theory of darkness and brightness showcases the duality of Megan’s persona, showcasing both her fierce determination and her playful charm.

True to her reputation as a style icon, Megan entertains with her bold fashion choices and impeccable beauty. The fashion is giving futuristic elements and silhouettes, accentuated by eye-catching accessories and vibrant colors. With her flawless physique Megan leaves little to the Imagination, exuding sensuality that has captivated her audience.

In “BOA,” Megan Thee Stallion delivers yet another hit that solidifies her status as one of the most influential artists in the game. With its catchy beat and caption-worthy lyrics, the song and its video stamps Megan’s talent and creativity proving she is a force to be reckoned whip-hop.

