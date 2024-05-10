Glen “Big Baby” Davis is headed to prison. The former Boston Celtics forward was sentenced to 40 months and three years of supervised release for a scheme that committed fraud against the NBA’s health care benefits plan.

According to ESPN, Keyon Dooling and Terrence Williams were among the other NBA players sentenced. A total of 22 people were charged with filing false medical claims with the NBA Players’ Health and Benefit Welfare Plan.

Davis was found guilty of fraud and conspiring to make false statements. Additionally, Davis will have to pay $80,000 in restitution.

Advertisement

Despite his actions, the NBA Players Association still wrote in support of Davis ahead of his sentencing.

“On behalf of all of our NBPA members past and present, I respectfully ask that you consider Glen’s accomplishments and the positive impact he has had on those around him when determining his sentence,” NBPA executive director Iguodala wrote in his letter. “I recognize the seriousness of this legal matter and appreciate the thoroughness of the judicial process and ask for leniency with these factors in mind.”

And now, we hear from Big Baby: