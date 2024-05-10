Gunna Delivers New ‘One of Wun’ Album Feat. Offset, Roddy Ricch & More

Gunna Delivers New ‘One of Wun’ Album Feat. Offset, Roddy Ricch & More

Gunna has unveiled his highly anticipated fifth studio album, “One of Wun,” under the Young Stoner Life Records/300 Entertainment label.

Featuring 20 tracks, the album showcases Gunna’s unparalleled talent alongside superstar collaborations with Offset, Normani, Leon Bridges, and Roddy Ricch, promising an immersive musical experience for fans.

The album’s captivating artwork, designed by Calvin Clausell Jr. and spearheaded by Spike Jordan of The Genius Club, alongside art direction and design by Tal Midyan, adds an extra layer of creativity and depth to the project.

Advertisement