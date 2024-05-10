On this date in 1971, rapper Craig Jamieson Mack was born in the birthplace of Hip Hop and went on to become one of the most impactful emcees on Hip Hop’s most pivotal label in the mid-late 90s, Bad Boy Records.

Produced by Easy Mo Bee, “Flava In Ya Ear” audibly captured the exactitude of one of hip-hop’s most celebrated eras. In the early 90’s, a time east coast rap was faint in hype, the coming of Craig Mack sparked its resurgence. The remix of “Flava In Ya Ear” featuring Puff Daddy (Diddy), LL Cool J, Busta Rhymes, and Rampage pushed one of the most iconic rappers to the forefront, The Notorious B.I.G, creating a timeless hip-hop melody.

Mack was signed to Diddy’s Bad Boy Entertainment when he dropped his 1994 debut Project: Funk da World, making him a Bad Boy Records pioneer. He is the first artist to release an album off of Bad Boy records, which would become the mecca for east coast rap of the 1990s, and its resurgence.

The distinctive rhymes and flows of Craig Mack are essential to the rutty and sensationally groggy sound of 1990s rap. Prior to his dawning with Bad Boy, as a young teen under the moniker MC EZ, he released one single “Just Rhymin'” in 1988, followed by “Get Retarded” with his group MC EZ & Troup.

Native to Long Island, which at the time was one of New York’s maturing hip-hop epicenters, Mack was close friends with Parrish Smith and Erick Sermon of EPMD prior to the golden era duo’s debut, and eventually went on tour with them. He helped DJ Scratch, EPMD’s DJ, amass his turntables for performances.

Mack died on March 12, 2018 from heart failure near his home in Walterboro, South Carolina. He was 47 years old. He will be physically missed, but his music will be celebrated forever!