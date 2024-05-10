Grammy award-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion has set the music scene ablaze once again with her latest single, “BOA,” released under her own Hot Girl Productions.

“BOA” features Megan’s signature fiery bars set to LilJuMadeDaBeat’s infectious rhythm, which samples Gwen Stefani’s classic “What You Waiting For?” from 2004. With memorable lines like “Doing shit for TikTok, bitch I’m really hip hop,” Megan’s latest track showcases her unmatched talent and style.

Continuing her serpent-themed series of songs, “BOA” follows previous hits like “HISS” and “Cobra.” “HISS” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making history as the first solo female rap song to achieve this feat on the Billboard Global 200.

Advertisement

Megan surprised fans earlier in the week by posting her “I Think I Love Her Freestyle” on social media. The video demonstrated her versatility and lyricism over Gucci Mane’s instrumental.

As excitement mounts, Megan gears up to embark on her “Hot Girl Summer” Tour, her first-ever headlining arena tour, alongside special guest GloRilla. The tour starts on May 14 in Minneapolis and concludes in San Francisco on June 23 before Megan takes her talents to Europe.