Luka Doncic and P.J. Washington showcased their scoring prowess, combining for 58 points and a dozen 3-pointers as the Dallas Mavericks secured a 119-110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, evening the series 1-1.

From the onset, the Mavs maintained control of the game, never trailing in the first half. However, a brief surge from OKC saw them take the lead for just over two minutes in the third quarter. Dallas swiftly regained momentum, with Tim Hardaway Jr. igniting a crucial 10-0 run midway through the third period, ultimately securing the victory. Hardaway Jr. contributed 13 of his 17 points in the second half, with his pivotal scoring burst proving instrumental in the Mavs’ success.

Despite a stellar performance from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who recorded a game-high 33 points along with 12 rebounds and 8 assists, the Thunder fell short. Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren were the only other OKC players to reach double-digit scoring, with 20 and 11 points, respectively.

As the series moves to Dallas for the next two games, the Mavs will look to capitalize on their home-court advantage. Game 3 is scheduled for Saturday at 3:30 ET, airing on ABC, followed by Game 4 on Monday at 9:30 ET, broadcasted on TNT.