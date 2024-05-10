The NBA has declared Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves recipient of the 2023-24 NBA Social Justice Champion award, honoring his unwavering commitment to social justice causes. Towns emerged victorious from five finalists for his advocacy work advancing equality, respect, and inclusion.

Towns played a pivotal role in the passage of Minnesota’s Restore the Vote bill, H.F. 28, which reinstated voting rights for thousands of formerly incarcerated individuals. His leadership within the Timberwolves organization and the community helped shine a spotlight on restoring voting rights and addressing disparities within the criminal justice system.

Furthermore, Towns has actively raised awareness for critical issues in the justice and education systems. He served as a producer for the documentary “Forgiving Johnny,” which explores the impact of digital transformation on the legal system. Additionally, Towns supported Ava DuVernay’s film “Origin” and encouraged youth engagement with banned books.

As a board member of the National Basketball Social Justice Coalition, Towns continues to leverage his platform to drive positive change and advocate for policies that promote social justice.

“Karl-Anthony Towns has demonstrated a deep commitment to advancing social justice through his tremendous advocacy work not only this past year, but throughout his whole career,” said Mark Tatum, NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer. “Whether it was the passage of the Restore the Vote legislation in Minnesota, his ‘Forgiving Johnny’ documentary or continued work with the Coalition, Karl’s efforts have made a true impact on the lives of thousands in Minnesota and beyond.”

The award, named after NBA Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, was determined by a selection committee comprising prominent social justice leaders and NBA officials, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Towns’ dedication to social justice and his efforts to effect meaningful change exemplify the values of equality and inclusion upheld by the NBA community.