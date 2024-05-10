Patrick Beverley’s season is over, but he has already been suspended for the 2024-25 campaign. According to ESPN, Beverley has been suspended four games for throwing a basketball at fans multiple times during Game 6 of the opening round of the playoffs.

FULL VIDEO OF PATRICK BEVERLY THROWING BALL into innocent Woman PACERS fan who were just clapping & a bystander returning the ball👀 @NBA pic.twitter.com/I2RHhKD8Dg — MADE by “VIRGIL” (@madebyVIRGIL) May 3, 2024

Game 6 was the deciding game in the Milwaukee Bucks series. The Bucks lost to the Indiana Pacers. Later that night, Beverley had a spicy encounter with ESPN producer Malinda Adams, asking her to leave the postgame media scrum for not following his podcast.

Patrick Beverly tells female reporter from ESPN that she cannot interview him since she doesn't subscribe to his podcast. pic.twitter.com/sRFHiZJaSK — Alex Golden (@AlexGoldenNBA) May 3, 2024

Beverley is currently under investigation by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office for throwing the ball and hitting a fan in the head. Police have placed detectives on the case “who are currently investigating this situation and take all accusations seriously.”

Beverley apologized on his podcast, stating, “I have to be better, and I will be better. That should have never happened. Regardless of what was said, that should have never happened. Simple as that.”

Beverley also issued a direct apology to Adams, which she accepted.