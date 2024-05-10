As one of MLB’s most talented starters on the mound, Washington Nationals’ Josiah Gray fits every criteria to be nominated for baseball’s “Man of the Year” if there was such an accolade. After being drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2nd round of the 2018 MLB June Amateur Draft from Le Moyne College in Syracuse, New York, the New Rochelle, NY native made his pro debut with the Greenville Reds until he was traded by the Reds organization to the LA Dodgers in the same year.

it took the right hander a few years to warm up, but in 2023, Gray went 8-13 but posted a career-best 3.91 ERA. He was named to the 2023 MLB All-Star Game as the Nationals only representative.

At the All-Star game, Gray pitched the bottom of the third inning for the National League, allowing no runners on base. The National League team would win the game 3-2. Even as a New Yorker, Gray is a big fan of Dirty South music including artists like Future, Lil Wayne and Young Thug. The 26-year-old Nat has blessed us with an exclusive peek into his own personal playlist courtesy of Black Baseball Mixtape!

