Detroit rap sensation Tee Grizzley has unleashed his latest single and music video, “Swear To God,” via Grizzley Gang/300 Entertainment.

The track delivers a dynamic blend of synth-driven production, triumphant horns, and infectious beats. Future kicks things off with a bold and unapologetic hook, setting the tone for Tee Grizzley’s confessional yet captivating verses.

Directed by Jerry Productions, the accompanying music video showcases Tee Grizzley and Future shutting down Miami in style. From cruising in exotic cars to enjoying the company of friends and lounging on a massive yacht, the visual perfectly captures the energy and vibe of the track.

