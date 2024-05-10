Tory Lanez is speaking from jail to reveal his winner in the Kendrick Lamar-Drake beef. Unsurprisingly, Lanez is riding with Toronto and naming Drake the winner.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

Lanez called Joe Budden and broke down why Drizzy won. You can hear the details from Budden below.

Tory Lanez is ready to give his first interview from prison. According to Adin Ross, the Chixtape rapper will call into his stream via Zoom.

Advertisement

“Yo chat, by the way, free my dawg Tory, man,” Adin said. “Adin x Tory Lanez stream — it’s going to be a Zoom call, chat. He’s going to be in jail and I’m going to be at the warehouse. Zoom call, very, very soon.”