Tory Lanez Says Drake Won the Beef in Phone Call From Jail

Tory Lanez is speaking from jail to reveal his winner in the Kendrick Lamar-Drake beef. Unsurprisingly, Lanez is riding with Toronto and naming Drake the winner.

Lanez called Joe Budden and broke down why Drizzy won. You can hear the details from Budden below.

Tory Lanez from prison spoke to Joe Budden on the phone and says Drake won the battle vs Kendrick Lamar



"he picks Drake in the battle… hes just telling me all the ways of why Drake won"



– via Joe Budden Podcast episode 723

Tory Lanez is ready to give his first interview from prison. According to Adin Ross, the Chixtape rapper will call into his stream via Zoom.

“Yo chat, by the way, free my dawg Tory, man,” Adin said. “Adin x Tory Lanez stream — it’s going to be a Zoom call, chat. He’s going to be in jail and I’m going to be at the warehouse. Zoom call, very, very soon.”