Tyrese took to Instagram to call out radio personality Rickey Smiley for weighing in on the family dynamics of fellow singer Brian McKnight. The controversy started after McKnight shocked fans with remarks about his children, leading Smiley to express support for the kids. However, Tyrese wasn’t having it, labeling Smiley’s comments as “unfair” and questioning his involvement in the matter.

In a video posted on Instagram, Tyrese addressed Smiley directly, criticizing him for chiming in on the ongoing issue surrounding Brian McKnight and his family. Tyrese emphasized that while he wasn’t interested in discussing McKnight or his wife, he felt compelled to respond to Smiley’s commentary. “It’s gloves off, let’s have a grown conversation about these dynamics,” Tyrese wrote in the caption, setting the stage for a heated exchange.

In the videTyrese highlighted the complexities of family relationships, stressing that outsiders should refrain from passing judgment on matters they don’t fully understand. He suggested that there were underlying factors contributing to the situation that were nobody’s business, hinting at undisclosed issues within the McKnight family.

Furthermore, Tyrese addressed the broader issue of parent-child relationships, arguing against the notion that they are immune to strain and breakdown. He pointed out that children can sometimes act in hurtful ways, complicating the dynamics between parents and offspring.

Watch below.