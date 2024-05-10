Jamaican pop sensation Shenseea has dropped the highly anticipated music video for her latest hit single, “Neva Neva,” marking the beginning of a new creative chapter for the artist.

The visually stunning music video presents a contemporary interpretation of Bonnie and Clyde, featuring vibrant shots of Shenseea and her partner in crime. With its captivating visuals and infectious track, the video immerses viewers in a thrilling romance, promising an unforgettable journey where danger meets desire.

Released on April 26th, “Neva Neva” showcases Shenseea’s artistic evolution across musical genres while maintaining her authentic style with captivating rhythms and dynamic vocals. The reggae-infused summer anthem is a taste of what’s to come on Shenseea’s highly anticipated sophomore album, Never Gets Late Here, scheduled for release on May 24th via Rich Immigrants/Interscope Records.

