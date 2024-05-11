Coi Leray has unveiled her latest single, “Lemon Cars,” produced by Melz of Ear Drummers, along with an accompanying music video.

This release follows earlier hits this year, including “Wanna Come Thru” and “Can’t Come Back.” The single shares the same title as her forthcoming EP.

In Leray’s new EP, symbolized metaphorically by the lemon, she aims to inspire listeners on their self-reflection and personal growth journey. Known for her advocacy for empowering girls and women, Leray’s latest project is a platform to share her path to self-love and acceptance. With “Lemon Cars,” Leray continues solidifying her position as a voice for positivity and empowerment in the music industry.

