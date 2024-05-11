After a year-long hiatus, hip-hop artist Conway The Machine returns triumphantly with his latest album, Slant Face Killah.

Known for his prolific output and exceptional quality, Conway delivers a stellar project featuring an impressive lineup of guest appearances and production credits. Collaborators on Slant Face Killah include Raekwon, Swizz Beatz, Joey Bada$$, Method Man, and more.

With tracks produced by industry heavyweights like The Alchemist, Cool & Dre, and Cardo, Conway’s new album promises to be a standout release in the hip-hop landscape.

