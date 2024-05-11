Fans anticipating the arrival of season three of P-Valley will see more of their beloved recurring stars on-screen as some were upped to series regulars.

A recent report by Deadline revealed that Gail Bean, Bertram Williams Jr., and Thomas Q. Jones have all been elevated to series regulars after capturing the attention of audiences with their storylines in previous seasons. Joining them is newcomer Mea Wilkerson, who will portray Haiku, a captivating new dancer at The Pynk. Described as someone who thrives on chaos and finds solace in the messiness of life, Wilkerson’s character promises to add an intriguing dynamic to the series.

As P-Valley gears up for its third season, viewers can expect to witness the aftermath of The Pynk’s struggles to stay afloat amidst the challenges of the pandemic. Against the backdrop of Chucalissa, Mississippi, tensions rise as personal drama and workplace rivalries test the bonds between the dancers and their inner circles.

The ensemble cast, including Brandee Evans, Shannon Thornton, Nicco Annan, Elarica Johnson, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Harriet D. Foy, Parker Sawyers, Dan J. Corbin, Morocco Omari, and Dominic DeVore, returns to bring the dark but vibrant world of P-Valley to life once again. Spearheaded by playwright Katori Hall, who serves as showrunner and executive producer, the series promises to deliver another compelling season filled with twists, turns, and unforgettable moments.