GRAMMY® Award-nominated producer Metro Boomin achieved a historic milestone as the first-ever producer to grace the stage at the Pyramids of Giza. On April 30th, Boomin mesmerized a sold-out crowd at one of the world’s seven wonders, delivering a captivating performance featuring his chart-topping hits.

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Great Pyramids, the Pyramids of Khafre and Menkaure, and the Great Sphinx, Boomin’s show offered an unforgettable experience for fans. The iconic pyramids have previously hosted music legends like Frank Sinatra, The Grateful Dead, Maroon 5, and Mariah Carey, making Boomin the first hip-hop producer to perform at this historic venue.

This historic achievement adds to Boomin’s list of accomplishments in 2024. Since the release of his two-part project with Future, WE DON’T TRUST YOU and WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU, Boomin has dominated the charts. The first album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, became the most streamed album in a single day, and topped the Apple Music charts in over 80 countries. With “Like That” holding the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for three consecutive weeks, the project marked the biggest album debut of 2024, with 251K units sold in the first week. Part two of the project also debuted at number 1, solidifying Boomin and Future’s status as the first collaborators with two consecutive number one albums on the Billboard 200.

