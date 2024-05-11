There are debates that spark endless discussions among hip hop fans and artists alike. One such debate revolves around the hypothetical choice between having dinner with JAY-Z or receiving a hefty sum of $500,000. While some may argue that the cash is king, others, like G-Eazy, view the opportunity to dine with the legendary rapper as invaluable. The Bay Area native recently shared his own experience of sitting down with JAY-Z and described it as nothing short of “life-changing.”

During an appearance on Carmelo Anthony and The Kid Mero’s 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, G-Eazy recounted the unforgettable evening he spent with JAY-Z while working on his sophomore album, Must Be Nice, in 2012. Despite being in the final week of recording and fully focused on completing the project, G found himself agreeing to join JAY-Z for dinner at a New York City restaurant.

Accompanied by his manager, Gee Roberson, G-Eazy embarked on what would turn out to be a transformative experience. As they arrived at the restaurant and were led to JAY-Z’s table, G couldn’t help but feel a mix of excitement and apprehension. However, any nerves quickly dissipated as the conversation flowed effortlessly between him and the rap icon.

Advertisement

Reflecting on the encounter, G-Eazy described it as “life-changing,” emphasizing the profound impact it had on him both personally and professionally.

“I’m in the last week of recording, finishing it and one of my managers, who’s a Jedi master, a legend in this industry, Gee Roberson goes like, ‘I’m pulling up. We’re going to dinner.’”

“I still don’t know where we’re going or why the dinner,” he continued. “I’m not in New York to have dinner. I’m here to finish this. We’re going and the whole drive there, I’m like, ‘Brother, how are you going to tell me what?’ We get to the spot and the hostess says, ‘Can I help you?” And [Roberson] goes, ‘Yeah, we’re at Shawn Carter’s table.’ I’m like, ‘Dog, the fuck?’

“I sit down and it’s like [JAY-Z’s] in the corner and he just looks up at me and he’s like, ‘How’d you get here? What’s your story?’ I started panicking. But then we just got into the convo and it was a life-changing kind of evening.”

G-Eazy isn’t the only artist who values the opportunity to connect with JAY-Z on a personal level. CyHi The Prynce, another rapper with ties to the hip-hop mogul, also expressed his preference for a dinner with JAY-Z over a hefty sum of money. Despite JAY-Z’s own recommendation to take the cash, citing his music as a source of wisdom and guidance, artists like G-Eazy and CyHi The Prynce cherish the chance to learn from the living legend firsthand.

For G-Eazy and others, the decision is clear: when given the choice between money and mentorship, they choose the latter every time.