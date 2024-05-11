With the Pacers facing adversity both in the series and in the final quarter, Tyrese Haliburton delivered a standout performance, scoring a Playoff career-high 35 points to propel Indiana to a pivotal win.

Haliburton’s remarkable performance, which included 23 points in the first half and crucial baskets down the stretch, guided the Pacers to one of their most significant victories in a decade.

Nailing the game home was a game-clinching three from Andrew Nembhard.

In a hard-fought contest, Indiana held off a strong showing from New York’s Donte DiVincenzo, who scored a Playoff career-high 35 points, and Jalen Brunson, who contributed 26 points. Haliburton’s stellar performance earned him a notable place in NBA Playoff history as the fifth player to achieve back-to-back games with 30+ points and 6+ three-pointers.

Meanwhile, Brunson also etched his name in the record books, becoming just the third player in NBA Playoff history to tally over 300 points and 70+ assists in his first nine games, joining legends Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Despite facing injuries, the Knicks received standout performances from DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, and Alec Burks. DiVincenzo’s 35-point outing marked a historic achievement for the Knicks, while Hart’s performance mirrored feats accomplished by Patrick Ewing in 1999.

With Game 4 on the horizon, set to tip off at 3:30 ET Sunday on ABC, both teams are poised for another intense battle as they continue their quest for Playoff success.