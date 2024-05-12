Mary J. Blige, the undisputed Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, has made a mark not only in music but also in the world of fashion. On Saturday night at her “Strength of a Woman” festival at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Blige unveiled her latest venture—a collaboration with renowned shoe designer Giuseppe Zanotti. The highlight of the collection? The ‘Giuseppe for Mary J. Blige’ boot, an over-the-knee style boasting a bold block heel and a striking mirrored rose gold finish.

Mary J Blige rose gold slouchy boot





Blige, known for her signature style and penchant for statement boots, expressed her excitement about the collaboration, emphasizing the significance of this project for her fans and community. “My fans have been waiting for a boot from me for a long time, so I knew when I did it, it had to be right,” Blige stated. “From start to finish, Giuseppe just understood what I wanted and helped make this idea a reality.”

Priced at $1,295, the ‘Mary’ boot is set to hit stores on May 11, available for purchase both online at giuseppezanotti.com and at the Giuseppe Zanotti boutique in Atlanta. For Blige, boots have always been more than just a fashion statement—they symbolize strength and confidence. “Boots have always made me feel strong,” she explained. “There is something about putting on a statement boot that makes you feel ready to take on your day.”

Giuseppe Zanotti, renowned for his skill and creativity in footwear design, echoed Blige’s sentiments about the collaboration. “Mary is fierce, and she has a strong personality and unique sense of style,” Zanotti commented. “When I create something for Mary, I focus on enhancing her creative mood with designs that align with her music and her persona.”

This collaboration marks a significant moment in the fusion of music and fashion, showcasing the power of two icons joining forces to create something truly special.