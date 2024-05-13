21 Savage Believes Drake and Metro Boomin Will Figure Out Their Beef ‘Eventually’

21 Savage is stuck between two friends, as Drake and Metro Boomin are currently beefing. If you ask 21 about it, he believes it will one day be figured out.

Speaking on IG Live, Savage didn’t want to talk about beef, simply stating, “Metro my brother and Drake my brother. Those n—as going to figure that shit out eventually.”

Everybody is getting jabs in on Drake now. With Metro Boomin’s “BBL Drizzy” challenge taking over the net, Dr. Miami is making it the soundtrack of his office. Sharing a video on TikTok, the famed plastic surgeon has one simple request: “Play it again.”

In case you missed the song’s origin, Metro Boomin is one of the multiple people currently feuding with Drake. On “Push Ups,” Drake rapped the now infamous bar: “Metro, shut yo ho ass up and make some drums nigga.”

What Metro do? Exactly that make some drums on a diss beat tiled “BBL Drizzy” and opened it up as a competition for the whole world to diss Drake with the prize being 10 bands and a free beat.

update to the contest!

winner gets $10k and a beat

runner up gets a beat as well#bbldrizzybeatgiveaway — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) May 6, 2024