Excitement is in the air as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure gears up for its grand debut at Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom on June 28! With anticipation building, fans and guests are eagerly awaiting the chance to experience this enchanting new attraction firsthand. But before the big day arrives, a special celebration unfolded in New Orleans, paying homage to the rich culture and inspiration behind Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

At a recent event in the heart of Crescent City, attendees were treated to a spectacular performance directed by PJ Morton, the five-time Grammy award-winning artist who contributed to composing the attraction’s soundtrack. Leading the charge was Morton, directing the renowned St. Augustine High School band, showcasing the vibrant musical heritage of New Orleans. The festivities also welcomed members of the Dooky Chase Restaurant family, whose former matriarch, Leah Chase, served as an inspiration for Disney’s beloved character, Princess Tiana.

Of course, no celebration would be complete without the star of the show herself, Princess Tiana, alongside her fun-loving companion, Louis the alligator. Together, they embodied the spirit of New Orleans, delighting guests with their infectious energy and charm.

Advertisement

The excitement continued to soar as fans tuned in to “American Idol’s” Disney Night, where the voice of Mama Odie, Jenifer Lewis, delivered a show-stopping performance of “Dig A Little Deeper.” As the night unfolded, viewers were treated to the exciting announcement of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure’s opening date, adding to the anticipation and magic of the moment.

As the countdown to June 28 begins, guests can look forward to embarking on a musical journey through the bayou, picking up where the events of “The Princess and the Frog” left off. Join Princess Tiana as she prepares to host a one-of-a-kind celebration during Mardi Gras season, filled with familiar faces, new friends, and plenty of surprises along the way. From original music to beloved tunes from the film, guests will be immersed in the sights and sounds of Tiana’s world, culminating in an exhilarating 50-foot drop that promises thrills for all ages.

And for those eager to get a sneak peek, stay tuned for preview opportunities ahead of the official grand opening, available to Florida-based Cast Members, Annual Passholders, and eligible Disney Vacation Club Members starting May 14.

With Tiana’s Bayou Adventure set to make its mark at Magic Kingdom, followed by its debut at Disneyland Park later this year, the stage is set for an unforgettable journey into the heart of New Orleans. Get ready to drop on in and experience the magic firsthand!

Watch below!

CLICK HERE for more info