With his new album One of Wun, Gunna aims for the Hip-Hop No. 1 spot.

According to HitsDailyDouble, the album will be the highest charting debut of the week with a range of 60-65 album equivalent units moved. That will still place him behind the titan of Taylor Swift, who will take the top spot for the fourth time.

Gunna has unveiled his highly anticipated fifth studio album, “One of Wun,” under the Young Stoner Life Records/300 Entertainment label.

The album features 20 tracks showcasing Gunna’s unparalleled talent alongside superstar collaborations with Offset, Normani, Leon Bridges, and Roddy Ricch, promising an immersive musical experience for fans.

The album’s captivating artwork, designed by Calvin Clausell Jr. and spearheaded by Spike Jordan of The Genius Club, alongside art direction and design by Tal Midyan, adds an extra layer of creativity and depth to the project.