Khloé Kardashian opened up about her weight loss journey, revealing how she shed 80 pounds after giving birth to her adorable daughter, True, in 2018.

The “Kardashians” star and entrepreneur shared insights into her lifestyle changes and diet adjustments that helped her achieve her transformation. Reflecting on her pre-pregnancy preparations, Kardashian mentioned cutting out sodas and gradually eliminating other unhealthy foods, drawing from her past experiences with various diets.

“It took me a long time to train myself,” Kardashian, 39, explained. Despite initial concerns about repeating the weight loss process after her pregnancy, she found that her prior knowledge and tools enabled her to shed the pounds more quickly than before.

Kardashian, now weighing 123 pounds according to the Daily Mail, admitted struggling with weight like many Americans and dealt with the consequences of emotional eating throughout her life. Overcoming years of unhealthy habits, she emphasized the importance of retraining her mindset around food choices and exercise routines.

The Good American co-founder adopted a rigorous workout regimen, incorporating cardiovascular intervals and weightlifting sessions five days a week. While maintaining her ideal physique, Kardashian allows occasional indulgences, preferring pizza as a treat but in moderation.

Acknowledging her journey towards a healthier lifestyle, Kardashian emphasized the significance of mental conditioning alongside physical transformation. Despite challenges, she’s found balance and satisfaction in her newfound approach to food and fitness.

Khloé Kardashian, known for her role in “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” shares daughter True, 6, with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson and recently welcomed son Tatum via surrogate in July 2022.