Whelp, it’s nice to be a Kardashian and West grandchild. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s son, Psalm, just received a lavish birthday gift from grandma Kris Jenner: a $1,500 toy Tesla Cybertruck.

Kim shared the extravagant present on her Instagram Stories, expressing her gratitude to her mother for the generous gesture.

“Thank you mom! @krisjenner for the coolest gift for Psalm for his bday,” Kim wrote alongside a video showcasing the miniature version of the Cybertruck. “Baby Cyber truck.”

Advertisement

In the IG clip, Kim, 43, mentioned how her son would now “match mommy,” referring to her own full-size Cybertruck, which comes with a hefty price tag ranging from $60,990 to nearly $100,000. Psalm expressed his excitement about driving the all-electric car to school, but Kim gently redirected him before inviting him to hop into his new ride.

Psalm, born in May 2019 via surrogate, enjoyed testing his new wheels with his older brother, Saint. You can tell those two are going to be inseparable. The kid-friendly Cybertruck, with a maximum speed of 10 mph, boasts LED headlights and taillights. Basically, it’s a dripped-out big wheels kids. Currently out of stock online, the vehicle comfortably seats up to two kids aged 6 to 12.

The birthday celebrations continued with a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle-themed cake featuring the heroes emerging from a sewer with their swords. Kim shared heartfelt sentiments on Instagram, describing Psalm as “sweet, smart, silly, independent” and expressing her gratitude for his calm energy in their household. C’mon, you know they throw the best lavish kids’ parties.

“I can’t tell you how blessed I feel to be your mom!” Kim wrote, accompanied by a carousel of photos capturing their special moments together. “You prove you can be the hulk, spider man or an archeologist any day of the week!” she added, promising to share her extensive photo album of his sleeping moments. “I love you so much always and forever.”