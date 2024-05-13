Loews Miami Beach Hotel and Loews Coral Gables Hotel are thrilled to announce the launch of their new beverage program, Free Spirited by Loews. Leading the charge in embracing mindful consumption, this innovative program will offer elevated and bespoke bar experiences at both South Florida hotels, catering to guests who prefer to imbibe less or not at all.

Emphasizing Loews Hotels’ commitment to creating inclusive and welcoming environments, Free Spirited by Loews aims to accommodate guests of all preferences, ages, and lifestyles. The program showcases the on-site mixology talent at each hotel, with a focus on locally sourced ingredients and unique flavor combinations.

“At Loews Hotels, we recognize that our guests have varying preferences when it comes to beverage choices, and we are dedicated to providing an inclusive and elevated experience for all,” said Mark Weiss Senior Vice President Food and Beverage at Loews Hotels & Co. “Free Spirited by Loews underscores our commitment to innovation and guest-centricity, and we are looking forward to showcasing our properties’ mixology teams and their expertise.”

Beyond the bar, Free Spirited by Loews will extend to catering and event planning, offering a curated selection of non-alcoholic beverages that rival their alcoholic counterparts in thoughtfulness and complexity. This program will also be integrated into the brand’s annual Summerfest and other tentpole events, ensuring a holistic approach to preference accommodation.

In reflecting the vibrant flavors of Miami and the creativity of the hotel mixologists, guests can anticipate an array of delicious options, categorized into Low ABV and No ABV offerings.

Free Spirited by Loews – Miami Beach:

Low ABV:

–Okiru Martini: Soto sake, Aplos arise, lemon juice, cucumber, honey water, shisho leaf

-Il Bianco Sbagliato: Saler’s aperitif, limoncello, Lilet Blanc, Mionetto prosecco (alcohol removed)

No ABV:

-Ragazzo Spritz: Orange peel-infused Lyre’s Italian spritz, Mionetto prosecco (alcohol removed), soda water, fresh orange

-La Falsa Palomita: Lyre’s agave blanco, agave, lime juice, Fever Tree grapefruit soda, dehydrated grapefruit

Free Spirited by Loews – Coral Gables:

Low ABV:

–Twist of Hugo: Prosecco, vanilla, soda water, fresh mint

-El Cafecito: Coconut Cartel rum, banana liqueur, pineapple juice, espresso, simple syrup

No ABV:

–Cucumber Martini: Seedlip Garden, pineapple juice, lemon juice, simple syrup, cucumber

-Paloma: Seedlip Grove, clarified orange juice, honey ginger, lime cordial, Fever Tree Grapefruit soda, Tajin

In a thoughtful gesture, both hotels have incorporated these specialty cocktails into their standard menus, clearly marked with icons denoting their low or no ABV content. This ensures transparency and clarity for guests seeking alternatives to traditional alcoholic beverages, while maintaining the same level of attention and care in crafting each drink.

Don’t miss this refreshing escape to paradise this season.