Another week is upon us, which means that Snoop Dogg has unveiled yet another one of his entrepreneurial ventures- and just in time for summer! Over the weekend, the multiplatinum artist unveiled the new summer collection of his clothing line, “Dogg Supply,” which is available exclusively through Walmart.

In an Instagram post, Snoop teased a series of swim trunks, shorts, polo shirts, button ups, and matching sets- all mimicking the patterns and style of prior drops in his collection. While the summer collection is heavy on Snoop’s traditional blue, gray, and khaki palette, this drop seems to include some bright orange sets as well. Most items appear to be priced for under $20, a move that was met with much praise on social media by fans who applauded the affordability and accessibility of the collection.

Snoop Dogg Summer Collection Drops at Walmart

While the summer line doesn’t appear to be available on Walmart’s website just yet, other items are and can be found at https://www.walmart.com/browse/clothing/dogg-supply-by-snoop-dogg/5438_3317124_6774751?povid=ApparelNav_MENS_DoggSupply_B_Pills_Cat_DoggSupplyApparel.

