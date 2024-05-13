Soulja Boy crashed out over an old Metro Boomin tweet. Way back in 2012, tweeted, “My phone rings to come to the studio with Jeezy. Yours rings to send Soulja Boy a pack of beats. Sit down.”


That did not sit well with Soulja Boy. Big Draco would then went on the attack.

“Fuck is you talking about, Metro Groomin?” Soulja said. “You was lit about going to the studio with Jeezy, bitch ass boy? Stop playing with me. I had a number one in 2007 when I was 17, fuck n—a. You was still in elementary school. You was in middle school, boy.”

He added, “Fuck is you hype about going to the studio with Jeezy for? Bitch ass n—a, I was making beats for Gucci! I don’t give a fuck about no Jeezy, n—a. I was in the studio with Guwop at 18.”

He then demanded the tweet be taken down, which prompted an “Or what” response from 21 Savage. Soulja berated Savage, calling him a british rapper and stating he would slap both of them.

Taking it further, Soulja Boy then attacked Metro’s deceased mother with an array of Mother’s Day insults and more.