In a stunning reveal, the Atlanta Hawks clinched the coveted No. 1 pick in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft.

Beat the odds 😏 pic.twitter.com/0Cjh7oMkqJ — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) May 12, 2024

Despite having a 3% chance of securing the top spot, the Hawks emerged victorious in Sunday’s draft lottery, presented by State Farm. This unexpected turn of events places Atlanta in a prime position to select a highly touted prospect and potentially reshape the future of their franchise.

With the No. 1 pick now in their hands, the Hawks have a golden opportunity to add a game-changing talent to their roster, which already had rumors of moving on from guards Trae Young and DeJounte Murray.

