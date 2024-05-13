Bronny James has been cleared to be drafted by an NBA franchise. Just one day after the NBA Draft Lottery, the NBA’s Fitness to Play Panel gave James the green light.

Bronny will begin to take part in 5-on-5 scrimmages beginning on Tuesday in Chicago.

Bronny has entered the draft class after a lackluster run at USC and a stint on the sidelines with heart issues at the start of the season. He can withdraw from the draft until May 29.

His college career currently stands with 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists. Bronny is currently not projected high in the draft, seemingly being a second round candidate.

“I don’t value a young player getting into the lottery as much as I do getting him on the right team in the right developmental situation,” Rich Paul said to ESPN.

In a stunning reveal, the Atlanta Hawks clinched the coveted No. 1 pick in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft.

Beat the odds 😏 pic.twitter.com/0Cjh7oMkqJ — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) May 12, 2024

Despite having a 3% chance of securing the top spot, the Hawks emerged victorious in Sunday’s draft lottery, presented by State Farm. This unexpected turn of events places Atlanta in a prime position to select a highly touted prospect and potentially reshape the future of their franchise.

With the No. 1 pick now in their hands, the Hawks have a golden opportunity to add a game-changing talent to their roster, which already had rumors of moving on from guards Trae Young and DeJounte Murray.