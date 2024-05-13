The Big3 basketball league, co-founded by iconic rapper and actor Ice Cube in 2017, continues to expand its footprint by adding a Los Angeles-based team for the upcoming season.

On Friday, the 3-on-3 basketball league announced the sale of the rights to the L.A. team to a consortium of investors led by DCB Sports for a staggering $10 million. This move marks a significant milestone for the league as it solidifies its presence in one of the world’s basketball hotbeds.

Co-founder Ice Cube expressed excitement about the expansion, stating, “We can plant our roots in these cities. It is great to come through with, like, a rolling All-Star event. But if you want to really unlock the fan-base potential, connecting to cities does that.”

The Big3, known for its unique 3-on-3 format featuring former NBA stars and other basketball veterans, has garnered a loyal following since its inception. With games broadcast on CBS and half of non-CBS games domestically streamed on X, the league has leveraged its media partnerships to reach a wider audience. They are growing, and that’s a good thing for the spirit of competition within the already crowded sports media landscape.

Co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz emphasized the league’s commitment to community engagement, stating, “We do things in the cities when we go there… The truth is that you can only do so much, you know, dropping in a city for four days than you can if you have a team rooted in the city.”

Adding an L.A. team is just the beginning of the Big3’s expansion plans. With the 2024 season set to kick off on June 15 in Oakland, the league anticipates announcing three more ownership groups, with Toronto and the U.K. emerging as leading contenders. That would be interesting – the United Kingdom. Not even the NBA or NFL have fully expanded into the UK with actual teams based in that foreign market.

As the Big3 continues to grow and evolve, it remains dedicated to its mission of delivering thrilling basketball action while fostering connections with communities worldwide. Good for you, Cube!