In a thrilling Game 4 showdown, the Denver Nuggets rallied to even the series against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a 115-107 victory.

Despite trailing by as many as 16 points in the second quarter, the Wolves fought back, led by Anthony Edwards’ impressive performance. However, a late surge from the Nuggets, including a remarkable 55-foot shot from Jamal Murray, secured a commanding lead at halftime.

Nikola Jokic and Murray combined for 54 points and 15 assists, while Aaron Gordon stole the spotlight with an outstanding performance. Gordon scored 27 points on an impressive 11-of-12 field shooting, seven rebounds, and six assists.

Gordon’s stellar display earned him a spot in the record books as only the third player to achieve 25+ points, 5+ rebounds, 5+ assists, and shoot over 90% from the field in a playoff game.

Despite Edwards’ impressive 44-point outing for the Wolves, the Nuggets maintained their lead and secured the crucial victory.

With the series tied at 2-2, the action now shifts back to Denver for a pivotal Game 5 on Tuesday, promising another intense battle between the two teams.