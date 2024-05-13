In a commanding performance, the Indiana Pacers surged to a 121-89 victory over the New York Knicks, leveling the playoff series at 2-2 in front of a vibrant Indiana crowd.

Hali showing mom some Mother's Day love after a big Game 4 win 🫶 pic.twitter.com/bixe0iy3LE — NBA (@NBA) May 12, 2024

Led by Tyrese Haliburton’s 20 points, six Pacers players reached double figures, showcasing their depth and offensive prowess. T.J. McConnell also made a significant impact off the bench, joining an elite group of players with at least 15 points and ten assists in a playoff game.

The Pacers’ dominant display marked their third-largest playoff win in franchise history, with a staggering 32-point margin of victory. Their relentless start saw them establish a commanding 34-14 lead after the first quarter, setting the tone for the rest of the game.

Indiana’s stifling defense held the Knicks to just 33.7% shooting from the floor and 18.9% from beyond the arc. Despite Alec Burks’ 20 points leading New York’s scoring efforts, the Knicks struggled to close the gap against a determined Pacers side.

With the series now tied at 2-2, the action shifts back to Madison Square Garden for what promises to be a thrilling Game 5 showdown on Tuesday. As the iconic playoff rivalry resumes, both teams find themselves in familiar territory, setting the stage for an intense battle in New York City.