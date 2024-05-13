With rookie minicamps underway, the NFL has revealed the game that will open the 2024 season: the Baltimore Ravens at the Kansas City Chiefs.


The rematch of the AFC title game will come from Arrowhead, bringing a revamped Ravens offense with Derrick Henry to take on Patrick Mahomes and some new weapons. The game is set for Sept. 5 on Peacock.