With rookie minicamps underway, the NFL has revealed the game that will open the 2024 season: the Baltimore Ravens at the Kansas City Chiefs.
The rematch of the AFC title game will come from Arrowhead, bringing a revamped Ravens offense with Derrick Henry to take on Patrick Mahomes and some new weapons. The game is set for Sept. 5 on Peacock.
The 2024 NFL opener is now set: #Chiefs vs #Ravens on Sept. 5 — an AFC title game rematch. pic.twitter.com/w5sWxuxeAY— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 13, 2024