Yesterda y(May 12), Hip-Hop living legend Busta Rhymes threw the ceremonial first pitch for the game between the New York Mets and the visiting Atlanta Braves at Citi Field in Queens. “The Dragon” seemed pretty confident during his warm-up pitches before actually taking the mound, and his above-average pitch may have just been the charm as the Mets edged Atlanta in the 9th inning, winning the game 4-3.

.@BustaRhymes warms up for his first pitch at Citi Field pic.twitter.com/d191S3erJc — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) May 11, 2024

The Mets managed to avoid a three-game sweep by Atlanta in their Mother’s Day win, due largely to a walk-off, two-run homer from center fielder Brandon Nimmo in the bottom of the ninth inning to secure the win for New York. Nimmo, who left after four innings in Saturday’s 4-1 loss due to a tight right intercostal muscle, entered as a pinch runner for DJ Stewart in the seventh inning on Sunday.

The Mets have won for the seventh time in 19 games, while the Braves’ four-game winning streak has just ended.

Advertisement

Atlanta broke a 2-2 tie in the top of the eighth inning when Marcell Ozuna brought in his second RBI single of the night and the Mets went down in order in the bottom of the eighth before coming back in the ninth against reliever A.J. Minter (5-3). Jeff McNeil legged out a bunt single and went to second on a sacrifice bunt by Tomas Nido. Nimmo hit a 3-2 pitch beyond the fence in right-center field for his second career walk-off homer for the W.