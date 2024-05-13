Travis Scott continues to command the global stage with his groundbreaking UTOPIA – CIRCUS MAXIMUS WORLD TOUR, having sold out all European tour dates upon announcing last Friday, the critically acclaimed, GRAMMY® nominated, multi-diamond certified artist and entrepreneur has announced yet more European arena and stadium summer dates today.

Produced by Live Nation, seats for his 12-show run sold out in such venues as the 43,661-capacity Rhein Energie Stadion in Cologne, Germany, and the 48,300-capacity Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt. The tour includes his largest-ever U.K. headline show at the 48,256-capacity Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Travis continues to be represented by James Rubin at WME.

New dates include stops in Lisbon Portugal, Madrid, Spain, Frankfurt, Germany, and Arnhem, Netherlands. General on-salebegins Friday, May 17 at 3PM local. For more information, go to: www.travisscott.com

1 Euro/Pound from every ticket sold, will go to Cactus Jack Foundation, a 501(c)3 with a mission to uplift Houston youth through toy drives, scholarship programs to HBCU college students, and fulfilling expenses for education and creative endeavors.